Image caption One man was declared dead in Tachbrook Road, Leamington Spa, on Wednesday

A stabbing in which one man was killed and another critically injured may be linked to the county lines drugs trade, police have said.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the stabbing on Tachbrook Road in Leamington Spa at about 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.

A second suspect, described as a young black male with a leg injury, is being sought by police.

Warwickshire Police said it could not confirm if the victims were local.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder

Both victims, who police described only as "young men", are believed to have been stabbed in "a targeted attack".

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other remains in a critical condition in hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Chief Superintendent Ben Smith said it was "a very frightening attack in the middle of the day" and confirmed police were "aware" of the possible link to county lines.

"It might be linked to that," he said. "Clearly that is a line of our inquiry."

Image caption The men were stabbed a short walk from Leamington Spa's town centre

County lines is the term used to describe criminal gangs who move illegal drugs from big cities to more rural locations and sell them via dedicated mobile phone lines.

The force is seeking information on the second suspect who was last seen on Emscote Road in Warwick about half an hour after the attack.

