Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Nasir Patrice died after a stabbing in Leamington Spa on Wednesday

A 17-year-old boy who died after a stabbing has been identified by police.

Nasir Patrice died at the scene of the attack on Tachbrook Road in Leamington Spa on Wednesday morning.

The family of the Birmingham teenager said their lives "will never be the same", adding: "We are all deeply saddened, heartbroken and will miss Nasir."

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder, including an 18-year-old man who was also stabbed.

He is in police custody in hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

Image caption Police arrested an 18-year-old, who was injured in the attack, on suspicion of murder

A 33-year-old man from Leamington Spa, who was arrested shortly after the attack, has been released on bail and a 17-year-old from Coventry remains in custody.

Police have also arrested an 18-year-old man from Birmingham on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detectives are still trying to identify a fourth suspect, described as a young black male with a leg injury, who was last seen in Warwick at about 11:30 GMT on Wednesday - 30 minutes after emergency services responded to the attack on Nasir.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A fourth suspect is still being sought by Warwickshire Police

Ch Supt Ben Smith, from Warwickshire Police, described the stabbing as "a tragic incident".

Investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the stabbing were ongoing, he said, although on Thursday the force said the attack might be linked to the county lines drugs trade.

County lines is the term used to describe criminal gangs who move illegal drugs from big cities to more rural locations and sell them via dedicated mobile phone lines.

"We will not tolerate violent crime in our communities," Ch Supt Smith said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone