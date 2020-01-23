Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The teenager denied the offences when he appeared at Birmingham Crown Court

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with seven terrorism offences.

The teenager, from Rugby, Warwickshire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to preparing acts of terrorism.

He also denied six counts of possessing documents useful to a terrorist. The charges are linked to alleged extreme right-wing activity.

The counts involving alleged terrorist documents relate to "homemade" firearms manuals.

The boy is due to stand trial on 24 February.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.