Image copyright Kady Middleton Image caption Kady Middleton made a return to Woolscott to walk the crash route and meet several neighbours who supported her recovery

A woman's story of returning to the scene of a "life changing" car crash has been shared thousands of times on Twitter.

Kady Middleton and then-boyfriend Louis Bronstein were walking on a lane in Woolscott, Warwickshire, when they were hit by a drunk driver.

They had to learn to walk again in a "rollercoaster" recovery.

Five years later, she posted a thread about what happened, which has now been liked more than 13,000 times.

Despite wearing jackets with reflective pads, a pick-up truck ploughed into the pair when they went for a stroll after dinner on 26 January 2015.

Miss Middleton, 26, who now lives in Southampton, sustained two collapsed lungs, a burst stomach artery, a torn oesophagus, liver and pancreas and multiple broken bones.

While Mr Bronstein, 30, from Leamington Spa, suffered a crushed artery, knee and ligament damage and broken bones including his vertebrae.

Image copyright Kady Middleton Image caption Kady Middleton and Louis Bronstein have since found love with new partners, but remain firm friends

They both spent months in the trauma ward at University Hospital Coventry and had scores of operations.

Truck driver Alistair Clutton, 37, from Rugby, admitted two counts of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

He was jailed for two years and eight months and banned from driving for four years at Warwick Crown Court in December 2015.

On the anniversary of the crash, Miss Middleton took to Twitter as she returned to the scene, recalling the events of the crash and the pair's recovery.

Skip Twitter post by @KadyMiddleton Today marks the five year anniversary of the day my life changed forever. A thread... — Kady Middleton (@KadyMiddleton) January 26, 2020 Report

"Louis and I learnt to walk again. I learnt to eat again. We helped build each other back up," said Miss Middleton, who now works for the BBC's social news team in London.

"The emotional side has affected me more than anything. Don't get me wrong, the injuries were horrific but nothing could have prepared me for the dark places my mind took me."

She told followers she had walked the crash route "visiting my old neighbours who looked after me" and said it was a "joy" to meet locals who supported the couple.

You may also be interested in:

Her thread has received thousands of replies from Twitter users, many of whom called her story "inspirational".

Skip Twitter post 2 by @KadyMiddleton I am so grateful for every day. I always was but you truly never know what’s around the corner and how it can change your life. Yours and your loved ones health is everything. Appreciate each other and always be kind. You never know what someone is going through. The end 💝 pic.twitter.com/c8bG46vHvG — Kady Middleton (@KadyMiddleton) January 26, 2020 Report

Miss Middleton and Mr Bronstein have found love with new partners, but remain firm friends.

She added: "His support through tough times has been second to none. Although I am surrounded by love from my family and friends, having someone who actually went through it all and understands completely is a blessing."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.