Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Nasir Patrice, 17, of Birmingham, died in Tachbrook Road, Leamington Spa

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested over the death of a teenager who was stabbed in the chest in Warwickshire.

Nasir Patrice, 17, of Birmingham, died in Tachbrook Road, Leamington Spa, at about 11:00 GMT on 15 January. An 18-year-old man was also stabbed.

The boy from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was held on suspicion of kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Warwickshire Police has appealed for information.

The boy remains in police custody, the force said.

Last month, another 16-year-old boy appeared before Warwickshire Magistrates Court charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnap, possession of an offensive weapon and perverting the course of justice.

Richard Talawila, 18, from London, also appeared at the court charged with kidnap and perverting the course of justice and is set to re-appear on 24 February.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone