A stretch of canal is being searched after police received "new information" about the disappearance of a young mother almost 30 years ago.

Nicola Payne, then 18, went missing while walking across wasteland near her parents' house in Coventry in 1991.

West Midlands Police said officers were working with a specialist underwater search team on an area of canal between Coventry and Rugby.

The force has urged anyone who may have information to come forward.

Ms Payne, who had a seven-month-old son, went missing after she walked from her boyfriend's address to her parents' house in December 1991.

Her father has said the walk should only have taken about six minutes.

Two men were cleared of murdering Ms Payne in 2015.

In January 2018, the reward for any information leading to finding Ms Payne was raised to £100,000 by an anonymous donor.

Det Insp Justin Mason-Spanner said the force was "committed as ever to finding Nicola's remains, allowing her family to lay her to rest and to achieving justice for her family and the community".

"We recently received new information which has led to this search that will last a few days. Nicola's family has been kept fully informed," he said.

"We still believe there maybe people out there who hold information about what happened in 1991 and I urge anyone who has not previously contacted us with information to contact us.

"It could make all the difference and could finally bring Nicola's family the closure they deserve."

