Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Babacar Diagne was stabbed a number of times in the attack in Coventry

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed in Coventry.

Babacar Diagne was found on grassland off Petitor Crescent, Wood End, at about 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination showed he had been stabbed multiple times.

A 15-year-old was arrested in the Canley area of the city on suspicion of murder and five others are in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Image caption Babacar Diagne was found on grassland off Petitor Crescent in Wood End

Police believe Babacar was attacked by three males who arrived at the scene on bikes.

The arrests come after a vigil was held in Babacar's memory at a community centre in Radford on Thursday night.

Image caption A vigil was held at a community centre on Thursday night.

Det Ch Insp Scott Griffiths said: "We are determined to get justice for Babacar and his family, as I'm sure the communities of Coventry are too."

"We are looking for offenders who have stabbed a boy to death," he said.

"These are very dangerous individuals and we need them off the streets."

He urged anyone who may have information to come forward.

