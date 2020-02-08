Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption An unknown amount of cash in a charity box was taken

Police have released CCTV film of thieves who smashed a "priceless and irreplaceable" window while breaking into Coventry Cathedral.

The two men then stole a charity collection box on 23 January.

The smashed glass etching was one of 66 designs by the late artist John Hutton which make up the main entrance elevation, known as the West Screen.

PC Rob Morris of West Midlands Police said their "despicable" actions had caused "outrage in the community".

The pair emptied the charity box outside the building before leaving in a Nissan Almera at about 23:10 GMT.

Image copyright Coventry Cathedral Image caption Coventry Cathedral opened in 1962 next to the ruins of the old site which was devastated by WW2 bombs

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.