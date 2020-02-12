Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Three teenagers have now been charged with the murder of Babacar Diagne

A third teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy.

Babacar Diagne was stabbed and found collapsed on grassland off Petitor Crescent in Wood End, Coventry, at about 19:00 GMT on 5 February.

A 17-year-old boy is set to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Two 15-year-old boys, also charged with murder, appeared at the court on Tuesday and were remanded to appear at Leamington Crown Court on Thursday.

A 15-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has been released on police bail.

Seven other people who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have since been released under investigation.

A post-mortem examination revealed Babacar had been stabbed multiple times.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.