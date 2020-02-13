Image copyright Google Image caption Aftab Khan is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 17 February

A 52-year-old man has been charged with terror offences.

Aftab Khan has been charged with five counts of disseminating terrorism material and possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing terrorism.

Mr Khan, of Dorset Road, Radford, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 17 February.

Another man, Mohammed Farrukh Yousif, 38, of Cash's Lane, Radford, has been charged with with firearms offences.

He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 9 March charged with two counts of possessing ammunition, two counts of possessing a firearm and one count of possessing a prohibited weapon.

