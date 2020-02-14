Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Nasir Patrice, 17, of Birmingham, died in Tachbrook Road, Leamington Spa

A teenager has been charged with kidnap in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old.

Nasir Patrice, from Birmingham, died in Tachbrook Road, in Leamington Spa on 15 January. An 18-year-old man was also stabbed.

Abraham Kombey, 18, from Erith in Greater London, is also charged with perverting the course of justice.

He is the fourth person to be charged by police in connection with the murder inquiry.

Mr Kombey will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Last month, a 16-year-old boy appeared before the same court charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnap, possession of an offensive weapon and perverting the course of justice.

Richard Talawila, 18, from London, also appeared charged with kidnap and perverting the course of justice.

And another 16-year-old, from London, was charged with kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

They are due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 24 February.

