Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The officer was attacked in Hillfields on Thursday evening

A man has been charged after a police officer was smashed in the face with a knuckle-duster when he intervened in a fight.

The PC was injured during a fracas near Village Square in Coventry.

He will need reconstructive surgery after he cut his lip and chipped his teeth in the attack on Thursday.

Kyro Christie, 23, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause GBH, and is due to appear at Leamington Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Mr Christie, of no fixed address, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, possessing cocaine with intent to supply, and possessing heroin.

