Image copyright Google Image caption Aftab Khan was bailed by Westminster magistrates

A 52-year-old engineer accused of using WhatsApp to send videos glorifying terror groups has appeared in court.

Aftab Khan is charged with five counts of disseminating terrorism material and possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing acts of terrorism.

Mr Khan, of Dorset Road, Coventry, did not enter a plea during his appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

He was released on bail and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 13 March.

The court heard Mr Khan sent the videos between 2014 and 2019, and owned a copy of the Anarchist Cookbook.

He was arrested in July as part of a planned operation alongside 38-year-old Mohammed Farrukh Yousif, of Cash's Lane, Radford, Coventry, who is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 9 March charged with firearms offences.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.