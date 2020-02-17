Image copyright Family handout Image caption Daniel Pitham's body was rolled in a carpet and put under the stairs by John Allison

A man who stabbed a 33-year-old and stuffed his body under the stairs in a rolled-up carpet has been found guilty of murder.

John Allison stabbed Daniel Pitham five times after a row at Allison's house in Bedworth, near Coventry, on 4 May.

The 36-year-old, of Bulkington Road in the town, was helped to evade police by his wife, Toni, and Scott Warner, who was with Mr Pitham the night he died.

They will all be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 2 March.

Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption John Allison will be sentenced next month

Toni Allison, 34, of Cleve Gardens in Nuneaton, and Warner, 36, of Missing Oak Close, Bedworth, were convicted of two counts of perverting the course of justice.

Police said Warner and Toni Allison "did everything they could to assist John Allison, cover his tracks and obstruct the police investigation".

Warner was initially charged with murder, but this was later dropped.

Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Scott Warner and Toni Allison were found guilty of perverting the course of justice

Mr Pitham's body was discovered by police on 5 May, but Allison was nowhere to be seen.

He had exchanged text messages with his wife who disposed of her phone, police said, and advised him to do the same.

John Allison, who was arrested days later after a police appeal, claimed he had stabbed Mr Pitham in self-defence.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Pitham's family said he was "taking the first steps on the road to regaining his independence" when he was killed

Mr Pitham's family said he was "a well-loved person" and a "fantastic son, brother and friend".

"He was our first-born child and he has been taken from us in the most cruel and horrific way," they said in a statement.

Bradley Matthew Gane, 40, of Braytoft Close, Coventry; Lee Williams, 28, of Beechwood Road, Bedworth; and James Gould, 35, of Hayes Lane, Exhall, were cleared of perverting the course of justice.

