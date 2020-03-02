Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ramani Morgan was found collapsed after a house party in Coventry

Officers have been given more time to question two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy.

Ramani Morgan, from Erdington in Birmingham, was stabbed to death after a large house party "got out of hand".

He was found collapsed in Clay Lane, Coventry, at about 22:30 GMT on Saturday.

The two arrested 17-year-old boys remain in police custody, West Midlands Police said.

A post-mortem will take place later, the force added.

"We believe trouble may have flared a short time earlier at a house party in Chandos Street," a police spokesman said.

"We have spoken to a number of people who were at the party, but still need to hear from anyone with information."

Image caption Tributes have been left near the scene

Ramani was found about 300m (0.2 miles) from the party in Chandos Street with multiple stab wounds.

"It seems what's happened is there has been quite a large house party in Chandos Street, in the Stoke area," Ch Supt Mike O'Hara.

"That seems to have been very well attended and it seems to have effectively got out of hand."

