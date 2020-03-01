Image copyright Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The Sea Scouts in Warwick had raised £680,000 for the new hut which has now burnt down

A newly-built Scout hut has been gutted by fire in an arson attack.

Firefighters were called to the Sea Scouts building in St Nicholas' Park, Warwick, at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday.

Police said investigations were under way but the fire at the building, which was due to open in September, is being treated as arson. No-one was injured.

A Sea Scouts spokesperson said: "It will take some time to get the building programme back on track."

The building was due to be a new headquarters for the Second Warwick Sea Scouts and the group had raised £680,000 for its construction.

Work began at the site in November 2019 to mark 60 years of the group.

"It is clear that the damage to the building is extensive and it will take some time to get the building programme back on track," the Sea Scouts spokesperson said.

They said the damage should be covered by insurance so the main impact will be a delay to its opening.

"This is a setback but it is just that, a setback and not a disaster," the spokesperson said.

Warwickshire Police appealed for "anyone who may have witnessed the incident last night or any suspicious behaviour in the area" to come forward.

