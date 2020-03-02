Image copyright Weest Midlands Police Image caption PC Chris Burnham, who has 25 years service with West Midlands Police, suffered a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and shattered knee

A man has admitted running over a police officer and leaving him with a fractured skull.

PC Chris Burnham, 48, spent a week in an induced coma after suffering head injuries in Coventry on 25 September.

Tekle Lennox admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest on what was to be the first day of his trial at Warwick Crown Court.

Judge Peter Cooke told the 37-year-old he would be sentenced on Tuesday.

Lennox, of no fixed abode, also admitted possession of cocaine, diamorphine and cannabis and driving a car without insurance.

Appearing in the dock wearing a grey sweatshirt and flanked by four security officers, he was remanded in custody until Tuesday's hearing.

Lennox was originally charged with attempted murder, but prosecutors later dropped the charge.

PC Burnham's family said he faced a long recovery after being run over by the Mini he had tried to stop in Holbrook Lane.

The West Midlands Police officer, who is married with a young son, had been working as neighbourhood police officer when he was attacked.

A fundraising page was set up last year and raised more than £3,200 to help the PC and his relatives.

