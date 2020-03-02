Image copyright Family handout Image caption Daniel Pitham's body was rolled in a carpet and put under the stairs by John Allison

A man who stabbed a 33-year-old and stuffed his body under the stairs in a rolled-up carpet has been jailed after a trial.

John Allison stabbed Daniel Pitham five times after a row at Allison's house in Bedworth, near Coventry, on 4 May.

Allison, who was convicted of murder in February, was jailed for life at Warwick Crown Court on Monday.

The 36-year-old, of Bulkington Road, Bedworth, will serve a minimum of 22 years behind bars.

Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption John Allison will serve a minimum term of 22 years

Allison was helped in his efforts to evade police by his wife, Toni, and Scott Warner, who was with Mr Pitham the night he died.

Toni Allison, 34, of Cleve Gardens in Nuneaton, and Warner, 36, of Missing Oak Close, Bedworth, were convicted of two counts of perverting the course of justice last month.

Warner was jailed for three years and Toni Allison was jailed for 12 months earlier.

Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Scott Warner and Toni Allison were also sentenced on Monday

Mr Pitham's body was discovered by police on 5 May, but Allison was nowhere to be seen.

He had exchanged text messages with his wife who disposed of her phone, West Midlands Police said, and advised him to do the same.

John Allison, who was arrested days later after a police appeal, claimed he had stabbed Mr Pitham in self-defence.

Mr Pitham's family said he was "a well-loved person" and a "fantastic son, brother and friend".

