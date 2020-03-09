Image copyright Google Image caption A deep clean of the school began at the weekend

A Coventry school has closed after a pupil was diagnosed with typhoid.

Whitmore Park Primary School was closed on Monday to complete a "deep clean" which began at the weekend. It is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Head teacher Jacqueline McGibney said the school was working with Public Health England (PHE) "who have advised us that the risk to children is low".

PHE said the child's infection was travel-related and an associated pupil was being tested.

Ms McGibney said the school in Halford Lane had been keeping parents informed.

"We have a well-managed cleaning regime which follows the advice of the [city] council's environmental health team," she added.

What is typhoid fever?

Typhoid fever is caused by highly contagious Salmonella Typhi bacteria and spread through contaminated food and water.

It is most common in countries with poor sanitation and a lack of clean water.

Symptoms include:

prolonged fever

headache

nausea

loss of appetite

constipation

It causes fatal complications, such as internal bleeding, in one in 100 people.

