Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The boy was giving evidence during the third week of his trial at Birmingham Crown Court

A 16-year-old boy accused of believing in the "twisted ideology of Nazis" had no intention of committing a terrorist act, a court has heard.

The teenager told Birmingham Crown Court that the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand was "cowardly and nonsensical".

Prosecutors allege he searched for information about where to buy a blank-firing gun capable of being converted into a live-firing weapon.

He denies 10 terrorism charges.

Questioning the boy about material he had downloaded from the internet and right-wing chat rooms, defence barrister Tom Schofield asked the boy: "Do you accept that you did any of those acts with the intention of committing a terrorist act?"

He replied: "Not at all."

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, admitted having an "interest" in guns.

When asked about comments in a far-right chat group, he said: "I knew that if I wanted to speak to these people I would have to say what I needed to.

"I sort of existed in an echo chamber."

The jury has been shown censored footage of the Christchurch attack in which 51 people died, and were told the defendant had a recording of the killings on his phone "in graphic detail".

Giving evidence on Friday, the defendant said: "What happened in New Zealand, looking back where I am now, it's very easy to see that these attacks are cowardly and nonsensical and very brutal."

The boy, from Warwickshire, denies engaging in the preparation of terrorist acts between 20 July and 3 September and nine counts of possessing a document containing information useful for a terrorist about homemade firearms.

The trial continues.

