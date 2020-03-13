Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in Arnside Close near Clifton Street

A teenager has been shot in the back in Coventry.

The 19-year-old was found seriously injured in Arnside Close, near to the junction of Clifton Street in the Hillfields area on Friday afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was alerted by police to reports of a shooting at about 14:30 GMT.

The area has been cordoned off as investigations begin and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, West Midlands Police said.

