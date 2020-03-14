Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption Two people, including a 15-year-old, were arrested during morning raids earlier

A 19-year-old man died after being targeted in a drive-by shooting involving a car that was later found burned out in Coventry.

Two people were arrested, including a 15-year-old boy, on suspicion of murder, after the man died in hospital.

The victim was found injured in Arnside Close in the Hillfields area, having suffered gunshot wounds to the back, West Midlands Police said.

The shots were fired from a black VW Golf R found burned out nearby.

During morning raids earlier, a 19-year-old man was also detained in connection with the man's death.

Police said a post-mortem examination was due to take place later.

The victim was shot as he walked along Harnall Lane and into Adelaide Street in Hillfields at about 14:30 GMT, officers said.

"The gunshots were fired from a black VW Golf R, with light coloured or silver wing mirrors and five spoke alloy wheels," the force said in a statement.

"A car was discovered burnt out in London Road yesterday evening and is believed to be the one used."

Cordons are in place at both locations as forensic experts work to gather evidence.

Det Ch Insp Scott Griffiths, from the force's homicide unit, said the force had made "swift progress" in its investigation.

He said: "It is abhorrent that these people think nothing of using a firearm in broad daylight on a residential street with a children's nursery close by.

"It is vital that anyone who saw what happened yesterday afternoon, and has not already spoken to us, does so."

The officer also urged those responsible for setting the car on fire to come forward.

"My team are determined to bring to justice anyone involved in yesterday's violence," he added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.