A family who were overwhelmed by people's kindness after a house fire have put together coronavirus care packages for local elderly people.

Sam Moore and her daughters made up 12 packs of supplies and knocked doors to deliver them in Nuneaton on Sunday.

They were inspired to help after meeting an elderly woman who was upset at being unable to buy toilet rolls.

Ms Moore said she had tried to pay back the community who "came together" after a fire at their home in 2016.

She and her step-daughter Rebecca, 29, and 16-year-old daughter Tamzin "chipped in some money" to buy items from a wholesaler.

"With the shortages in the supermarkets and stuff - I just wanted to make sure they had things to try and get them through at least a couple of days," she said.

The packs included tinned food, tea, coffee, sugar, toilet rolls and "home comforts", such as biscuits.

While some neighbours had what they needed, others said they had avoided going out because of concerns over the virus.

Her post on a Nuneaton and Bedworth Facebook group page was "inundated" by people saying they knew others who needed support, and with offers of help.

Ms Moore said the "whole community came together" after her family had to move out of their home for four months after a devastating fire. People gave food and offered the children lifts to school, toys and activities.

"People we didn't ever speak to before, they knew who we were and I want to pay it forwards, I am always doing things to pay it forwards," she said.

Social media groups are being set up around the country to look after vulnerable people and those who are self-isolating.

In Chelmsley Wood, Solihull, some businesses have helped by printing forms with the details of volunteers, which will be distributed to those who may need help,

