A murder investigation has been launched after a man died after being punched by an off-road biker.

West Midlands Police said Thady Joe Higgins had remonstrated with a man riding anti-socially shortly before he was attacked in Radford, Coventry, on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

His family described him as a "gentle giant" who "didn't have an aggressive bone in his body".

Mr Higgins, of Bedford, had been visiting family before he was assaulted in Links Road between Jubilee Crescent and Telfer Road at around 18:45 GMT.

A 37-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge, police said,

An off-road bike has been seized by the force for forensic examination.

Det Insp Justin Spanner urged witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

"People in the community know who is responsible," he said.

