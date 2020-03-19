Image copyright Tom Wayne Image caption Tom Wayne and Cerys Jones met when they started teaching at the same school

A primary school teacher proposed to his girlfriend with the help of his class.

Tom Wayne and Cerys Jones, both 30, have been together for a year and a half, after they met at the same school, St Edward's Catholic Primary in Coleshill, Warwickshire.

Mr Wayne began rehearsing in December with his Year 5 class.

On Wednesday, they serenaded Miss Jones and turned over cards saying "will you marry me?"

Mr Wayne said he had been thinking about the proposal "for a while" and started practising the song Can't Help Falling in Love in December.

"I just told them it was my favourite song, and then I told them last week they were going to be singing for a special person," he said.

He said his class were asking all morning who it was for and were "practising their hearts out".

"We went into the hall, gave the cards with the letters on and they all started cheering and crying."

Miss Jones, a Year 2 teacher, has also previously taught the same children and said she was "completely taken by surprise".

The school's head teacher was in on the proposal and went to get Miss Jones from her class, saying she needed her advice on a display.

"She was totally oblivious when she walked in," Mr Wayne said.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind with everything going on, it's been used to the brighten the mood, we close tomorrow, so that was a little boost."

Image copyright Tom Wayne Image caption The couple have both recently turned 30

