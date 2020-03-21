Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mr Higgins has been described as a "gentle giant" who "didn't have an aggressive bone in his body"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man punched by an off-road biker.

West Midlands Police said Thady Joe Higgins had remonstrated with a man riding anti-socially shortly before he was attacked in Radford, Coventry, on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

The arrested 20-year-old man, from Radford, remains in police custody where he is being questioned.

Mr Higgins, of Bedford, had been visiting family before he was assaulted in Links Road between Jubilee Crescent and Telfer Road at about 18:45 GMT.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

