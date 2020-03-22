Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Thady Joe Higgins was attacked in the Radford area of Coventry and later died

A man has been been charged with murder after the death of a man who was punched.

West Midlands Police said Thady Joe Higgins, 41, of Bedford, had been in an argument before he was attacked in Radford, Coventry, on Tuesday.

He suffered a head injury and died on Wednesday.

James Rowley, 20, of Bowness Close, Radford, is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He is also accused of dangerous driving and other motoring offences.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.