Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption At the time of his death, Robert Burgess's family said he would "be sadly missed and forever in our hearts"

A teenager has admitted killing a man who was found stabbed in the garden of a house in Coventry.

Police discovered the body of Robert Burgess, 37, at a property on Armfield Street, Bell Green, last October.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, denied a charge of murder but admitted manslaughter at Warwick Crown Court on Monday.

His plea was accepted by the prosecution, with sentencing due at the same court on 1 May.