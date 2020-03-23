Teenager admits Bell Green garden stab killing
- 23 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has admitted killing a man who was found stabbed in the garden of a house in Coventry.
Police discovered the body of Robert Burgess, 37, at a property on Armfield Street, Bell Green, last October.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, denied a charge of murder but admitted manslaughter at Warwick Crown Court on Monday.
His plea was accepted by the prosecution, with sentencing due at the same court on 1 May.