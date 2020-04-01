Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to a BP garage on Lockhurst Lane

A 19-year-old man has been stabbed to death at a petrol station in Coventry.

Police believe the attack - at the BP garage in Lockhurst Lane, Foleshill, at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday - was targeted.

The man was found critically ill and taken to hospital, where he later died.

West Midlands Police said they believed the stabbing - which they are treating as murder - was connected to an attack on a 20-year-old man in a car in nearby Princess Street at about the same time.

Cash and a phone were stolen and the man suffered minor injuries, which did not require hospital treatment.

Det Insp Stuart Mobberley said: "Our thoughts go out to the family of the young man who has lost his life and we're working to establish the circumstances around his death.

"We believe this may have been a targeted attack and at this stage believe the second incident may be connected."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.