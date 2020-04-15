Image copyright Family handout Image caption Pavandeep Daudher died in hospital after being stabbed at a petrol station in Coventry

A man has become the fourth to be arrested over a fatal stabbing outside a petrol station after handing himself in to police.

Pavandeep Daudher, 19, was found at a BP garage on Lockhurst Lane, Foleshill, Coventry, at 23:00 BST on 31 March.

He died in hospital shortly after from a wound to his left leg.

The 29-year-old suspect handed himself in on Tuesday and is being questioned on suspicion of murder, West Midlands Police said.

The force has already charged Ethan Lilley, 22, of Queen Isabels Avenue, Cheylesmore, with Mr Daudher's murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to stand trial in September.

Two other men, aged 33 and 17, were detained on suspicion of murder, but have both been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries, police said.

