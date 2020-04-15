Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was found at a property in Featherbed Lane, Rugby, on Sunday

A murder investigation has been dropped after a woman's "unexplained" death was found to be due to natural causes.

Police were called to Featherbed Lane in Rugby, Warwickshire, shortly after 15:00 BST on Sunday after a woman in her 40s, was found dead at a property.

Warwickshire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed there were no suspicious circumstances.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder, but he has since been released without charge.

"A thorough investigation has been conducted, and the death is not being treated as suspicious," Det Insp Collette O'Keefe, from Warwickshire Police, said.

"Our thoughts remain with the lady's family during this difficult time," she added.

