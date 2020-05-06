Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened at the junction of Dunchurch Highway and Broad Lane

An investigation has been launched into a police force's involvement in an incident where a man died shortly after he had been detained.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the 26-year-old man had run from the scene of a collision in Coventry on Friday.

He was initially detained by members of the public until the arrival of a passing police officer, but became ill and died a short time later.

The IOPC is appealing for witnesses.

The three-car crash happened at a roundabout at the junction of the A45 Dunchurch Highway and Broad Lane at about 08:00 on 1 May.

In a statement, the IOPC said: "We have established that the man was followed by members of the public into Broad Lane and initially detained by them until the arrival of a passing police officer.

"The man became ill and was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew but he was confirmed dead a short time later."

A post-mortem examination was unable to establish the cause of death and the results of further tests are awaited.

IOPC regional director for the West Midlands, Derrick Campbell, said the investigation was "looking at the police involvement in Broad Lane rather than the collision itself".

