Image copyright Foleshill Community Centre Image caption Food was taken as well as more expensive items such as electronic goods in the overnight break-in

Thieves have broken into a food bank and stolen about £3,000 worth of supplies, including electronics and a safe.

Coventry Food Bank in Foleshill assists thousands of people in one of the most deprived areas of the city, director Gavin Kibble said.

He estimated between £2,000 and £3,000 worth of items had been taken which "jeopardises operations".

The charity is appealing for fresh donations as soon as possible.

Mr Kibble said the thieves were "selective" in what they took - taking "higher end items" as well as food parcels and leaving the site in a mess.

"This is devastating news at a time when we exist to support the vulnerable," the group, based at Foleshill Community Centre, said on social media.

Image copyright Foleshill Community Centre Image caption Thieves smashed a window

"When so much of the community is pulling together it is sad and disgusting to report that some of our community choose to steal from a food charity."

Hugh McNeil, also from the charity, added: "I'm disgusted at what they have done, the damage they have caused.

"It takes a long time to get that started and we want to be up and running in this community today, and I'm just disgusted by what's happened."

The charity is asking for donations of coffee, sugar, and tinned goods from the public.

Image copyright Foleshill Community Centre Image caption The charity is appealing for donations from the public

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk