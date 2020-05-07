Image caption Police were called to the scene in Barford

Suspected human bones have been discovered by a river in a Warwickshire village.

Police are investigating after they were found near a bridge in Barford at 18:30 BST on Tuesday. Divers have also been at the scene.

A Warwickshire Police spokesman said: "An investigation is in its very early stages and all lines of inquiry are being explored.

"A scene guard will remain in the area whilst inquiries are being conducted."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk