Image copyright Penny Appeal Image caption Haroon Mota is running 10km (6.1 miles) each night during Ramadan after fasting for 16 hours

A man is running 260km (161.5 miles) during Ramadan - covering 10km each night after a 16-hour fast.

Haroon Mota, 34, from Coventry, had planned to run four major world marathons in five weeks until the lockdown made that impossible.

Mr Mota has already raised £18,000 of a target of £25,000 for the Penny Appeal, the charity for which he works.

He said he had received "tremendous" support but had found his version of the 2.6 challenge harder than expected.

Mr Mota, who began his challenge at the start of the holy month, at the end of April, has about 130km (80 miles) still to complete.

He had originally planned to run the city marathons in Berlin, London, Chicago and New York, but had to postpone that ambition when the coronavirus pandemic saw international travel, mass gatherings and sporting events ruled out.

Mr Mota is head of challenge events for the Penny Appeal, a poverty relief charity, and was inspired to take on the 260km distance as part of the 2.6 challenge, which was set up to raise money for charities that have lost fundraising opportunities due to the cancellation of major events.

"As we approach the last third of Ramadan I am feeling more tired," he said.

"The hardest thing has been staying motivated to run, we have breakfast before dawn then nothing to eat or drink until sunset.

"It has been really challenging staying hydrated."

Mr Mota has been running at about 19:00 GMT each night to coincide with sunset so he can enjoy his iftar, evening meal, once the run has been completed.

"So many people have been supporting me from all over the world, which has been really encouraging me," he said.

"I can't wait for it to be over, I am looking forward Eid when I can put my feet up and feast."

