Image caption Jephson Gardens is a Victorian park in the centre of Leamington Spa

The death of a man whose body was recovered from a river in a park is being treated as suspicious.

The body was spotted in the River Leam in Jephson Gardens, close to Willes Road, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, at about 06:25 BST.

Police and the fire service attended and recovered it from the water.

The Warwickshire force said the cause of death was not known and formal identification was yet to take place.

Image caption Jephson Gardens has been closed

A police spokesman said the park remained cordoned off while investigations were ongoing "to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident".

