Image copyright Google Image caption Any witnesses to the attack on Gerard Avenue, Coventry, are being urged to contact police

A 20-year-old man suffered "potentially life-changing injuries" when he was shot in the face, police said.

The man remains in a serious condition in hospital following the shooting on Gerard Avenue, Coventry, on Sunday.

A boy aged 15 and four men aged between 18 and 51, arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and assault, are in custody, West Midlands Police said.

"Forensic examination is taking place at the scene and CCTV is being reviewed as inquiries continue," the force said.

Anyone with information on the attack at about 20:45 BST is being urged to contact West Midland Police.

