Image copyright Tim Taylor Image caption Crews were alerted at about 14:00 BST

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a large blaze at an engineering research site in Warwickshire.

Several cars and a building at Horiba Mira are on fire in Watling Street, Nuneaton, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Up to 14 fire engines have been sent to the scene after crews were alerted at about 14:00 BST. Plumes of smoke can be seen from some distance away.

There have been no reports of any casualties, Horiba Mira said.

Skip Twitter post by @MIRAEngineering The local emergency services are on-site, managing a fire. They’re bringing it under control and there are no reported casualties. More information to follow. — HORIBA MIRA (@MIRAEngineering) May 24, 2020 Report

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk