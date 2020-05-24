Coventry & Warwickshire

Large fire breaks out at Nuneaton engineering firm Mira

  • 24 May 2020
The fire Image copyright Tim Taylor
Image caption Crews were alerted at about 14:00 BST

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a large blaze at an engineering research site in Warwickshire.

Several cars and a building at Horiba Mira are on fire in Watling Street, Nuneaton, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Up to 14 fire engines have been sent to the scene after crews were alerted at about 14:00 BST. Plumes of smoke can be seen from some distance away.

There have been no reports of any casualties, Horiba Mira said.

