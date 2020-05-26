Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The 28-year-old man was spotted by a police helicopter with his two-year-old on his lap

A man has been pictured by a police helicopter on an off-road motorbike with his two-year-old sat on his lap.

West Midlands Police said the 28-year-old was seen in Coventry on Sunday.

The force said the man handed the toddler to family members when he realised he was being monitored overhead before "speeding off in a failed bid" to get away from police.

The bike was later seized and he was detained in Longford, where he was given a notice of intended prosecution.

Referrals have also been made to child services due to the potential harm the child was subjected to on the bike, police said.

Traffic sergeant Mitch Darby said: "It's hard to believe anyone would expose any child, let alone their own, to such danger.

"The child was balanced precariously on the rider's lap, obviously with no helmet or protective clothing, as he rode across grassland.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A 19-year-old was arrested for dangerous driving

"Apparently the bike was a birthday present - but we've now seized it and will be looking to crush it."

West Midlands Police said a total of nine bikes were seized over the bank holiday weekend.

Two quad bikes were stopped and seized on the A34 in Shirley on Sunday afternoon, including one being ridden the wrong way on the carriageway.

A 19-year-old was arrested for aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, and has been released under investigation.

The other seven bikers have all been summoned to court for driving offences and their bikes seized.

