Image caption Warwickshire Police said officers were attempting to establish the circumstances around the death

A man has died after being stabbed in an attack in Leamington Spa.

Police said they were called at 22:28 BST on Thursday to reports of a disturbance involving several people at the junction of Leam Terrace and Leam Street.

A man was found with a stab wound to his chest. He died in hospital in the early hours of Friday.

A woman, 34, and a 27-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.

Warwickshire Police said officers were trying to trace those involved in the disturbance and called for any witnesses or people who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Ch Supt Ben Smith said a large police presence would remain in the area on Friday.

Image caption A large police presence is expected to remain in the area throughout Friday

