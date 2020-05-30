Man suspected of murder after stabbing is released

Image caption Police were called to reports of a disturbance involving a number of people

A man arrested on suspicion of murder, after another man was stabbed, has been released.

The victim, believed to be 34 and from Coventry, was pronounced dead after a disturbance in Leamington Spa involving a number of people on Thursday.

Police were called to the junction of Leam Terrace and Lower Leam Street.

The arrested man, 27, was released with no further action to be taken, but a 34-year-old woman held on suspicion of murder remained in custody on Saturday.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk