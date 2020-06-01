Image caption Floral tributes have been left at the scene where the 34-year-old man was fatally stabbed

A further arrest has been made by police investigating the murder of a 34-year-old man.

The victim was stabbed in the chest during a disturbance in Lower Leam Street, Leamington Spa, at about 22:30 BST on Thursday and died in hospital.

A 29-year-old man from Birmingham is in police custody.

Warwickshire Police has also been granted extra time to question three men, aged 21, 22 and 26, arrested over the weekend.

A woman, 34, from Birmingham who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday is still being questioned, the force added.

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action to be taken.

Image caption Police were called to a disturbance in Lower Leam Street near the junction with Leam Terrace

A post-mortem test and formal identification of the victim, who was from Coventry, are yet to take place, police said.

Det Ch Insp Caroline Corfield said officers were still appealing for witnesses to come forward and particularly anyone with dashcam footage featuring a white BMW 320 car, a grey Vauxhall Astra or a blue Ford Fiesta in the Leamington or Birmingham area on Thursday evening.

