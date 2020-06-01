Image copyright Warwickshire Special Constabulary Image caption People were found trying to insure their cars while waiting in the road block, West Midlands Police said

Eighty-five drivers have been issued with warnings after police targeted a car cruise gathering in Warwickshire.

Four people were arrested during the incident on the A38 near Bassetts Pole in the early hours of Monday.

In all, 180 people were reported by West Midlands Police for breaching a car cruising injunction.

Four cars were seized for having no insurance, and people were found trying to insure their cars even while waiting in the police's road block.

West Midlands Police said a wanted person was found in one of the vehicles, while another car, believed to be stolen, drove the wrong way down a dual carriageway in a bid to avoid officers.

The force said the three men then abandoned it and made off on to the M6 where they were tracked by the police helicopter and detained.

Image copyright Warwickshire Special Constabulary Image caption The 85 drivers were all issued with a Section 59 warning for using their car in an anti-social manner

All 85 drivers caught were issued with Section 59 warnings for using cars in an anti-social manner.

Police also reported illegal number plates, made people remove illegal tints and reported a number of modifications, with people also dealt with for Covid-19 breaches.

It is the latest in a number of car cruises in the West Midlands, after up to 100 cars were reported racing between the Fort and Star City on 25 May.

On Wednesday, two cars involved in car cruising collided, badly damaging both vehicles.

An injunction banning illegal gatherings is in place in the area, and drivers or passengers breaching it can face a fine or be jailed for up to two years.

Ch Supt Ian Green said police wanted "to get the message out that these illegal gatherings are completely unacceptable".

