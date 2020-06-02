Image copyright Manuel Harlan/ RSC Image caption The company says the decision was made with "huge sadness"

The Royal Shakespeare Company has postponed or cancelled all performances and events until at least the end of year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Summer season plays including The Winter's Tale were called off as well as shows planned for autumn and winter.

The RSC said the decision had been made with "huge sadness" and the box office would be contacting ticket holders.

But the company is looking at a possible earlier reopening of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

"The ability to stage the productions in the autumn is dependent on government advice on social distancing and whether it is financially viable for the Company to open its theatres and perform to audiences," it said.

Image copyright RSC Image caption The RSC was looking into whether its main Stratford theatre could reopen sooner

Many theatres and concert halls are struggling after closing their doors during lockdown, with no clear indication of when shows might resume.

The RSC has made 17 productions available to watch online, including Richard II with David Tennant, Hamlet and Othello.

