Image caption Hundreds of people took part in the protest in Coventry city centre

About 300 people have attended a protest in Coventry against the death of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died last week after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The event in Coventry was one of a number of protests held in the West Midlands, with further events planned in the region on Wednesday.

Attendees said they wanted to "get out and be active in the change".

Video footage has shown a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck while he was pinned to the floor and has led to protests across America.

Mr Floyd suffered a cardiac arrest while being restrained by Minneapolis police, a post-mortem examination found.

Image caption Many people held homemade placards

Protesters marched to the city's police station before returning to the city centre.

Student Joshua Williams, who is organising a protest to be held in Selly Oak, Birmingham, on Wednesday said: "It is because I am tired and we are tired.

"If we don't speak up now then when will we?

"It may be thousands of miles away but we still have injustices in our own systems."

West Midlands Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Ward said the force would work with organisers to ensure protests are "safe and peaceful".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk