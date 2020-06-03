Image copyright Google Image caption Anil Vegad was found dead at his flat on Eden Street, Coventry, on Monday evening

A police murder investigation has named a man found dead at his home in Coventry as Anil Vegad.

The 57-year-old was discovered by police at the flat on Eden Street at about 19:30 BST on Monday.

The West Midlands force has been granted more time to question a 54-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of Mr Vegad's murder.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said officers were supporting Mr Vegad's family and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

