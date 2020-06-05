Image copyright Google Image caption Anil Vegad was found dead at his flat on Eden Street, Coventry, on Monday evening

A man is due to appear in court later charged with murder after a fatal stabbing.

Police found the body of 57-year-old Anil Vegad at his home in Eden Street, Coventry, on the evening of 1 June.

Matthew Chibnell, of the same address, was arrested after handing himself in to police on the same day. He was charged on Thursday night.

The 54-year-old has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court later.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Vegad died as a result of a stab wound to his back.

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police.

