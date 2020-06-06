Image copyright Family photo Image caption The woman kept the treasured picture in her purse

A woman in her 90s has had the only photo of her wedding, which took place during World War Two, stolen.

The picture was inside a black purse which was taken during a burglary in the Stockton Grove area of Lillington in Warwickshire.

Officers said it was among items of "great sentimental value", including a photo of a woman in a RAF uniform and a handwritten note, in the stolen purse.

The burglary was believed to have happened overnight on Saturday 30 May.

The purse, which had two zip compartments, also contained money and cards.

Anyone with any information was asked to call Warwickshire Police.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk