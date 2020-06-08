Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with police and "do the right thing" Det Insp Jobson said

Police are appealing for information to help trace a car seen in the same area as a fatal stabbing in Coventry.

West Midlands Police says the car was seen travelling on Middle Ride, Willenhall, "at exactly the time" 18-year-old Kieran Brown was attacked on 1 June. He later died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died from a stab wound.

Det Insp Adam Jobson, said the person or people in the car "could hold vital information".

"They are not in any trouble, we just need to understand what they may have seen," Mr Jobson added.

Officers said the car was seen at 21:56 BST on Monday, the time Mr Brown was attacked.

Despite being an unclear photo, the force said it hoped the driver would recognise their car and be able to provide useful information on the attack.

There were also two other cars "which may have stopped" or "could have seen what happened" the force added, urging anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch and "do the right thing".

"A young man has lost his life and his family deserve answers and justice," Det Insp Jobson said.

Ellie Wain, of London Road, Coventry, appeared at Warwick Crown Court earlier charged with the murder of Mr Brown. She was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing due at the same court on 3 July.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kieran Brown died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Coventry on 1 June

