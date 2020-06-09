Image copyright Google Image caption Mark Lerigo is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on 25 June

A former Conservative party campaign manager has been charged with offences relating to indecent images of children.

The National Crime Agency said Mark Lerigo, 49, of William Bristow Road, in Coventry, faces eight counts including the making, distribution and possession of images.

The alleged offences were committed in a two-day period in October 2018.

Mr Lerigo will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on 25 June.

The city's Conservative Party has been approached to comment.

Mr Lerigo is charged with:

Two counts of distribution of indecent images of children

Three counts of making indecent images of children

Two counts of possession of images

One count of publishing an obscene article.

